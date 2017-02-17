VIEW GALLERY

Fifth Harmony has come a long way since their days as contestants on the second season of The X Factor. Receiving praise on their YouTube covers, leading to a debut EP that hit the sixth spot on the Billboard 200 and finally, a full-length album have all led to these girls becoming extremely popular. Many have compared their selling power to the Spice Girls.

Of course, fans mourned when band member Camila Cabello left the group in late 2016, but the girl band hasn’t lost popularity or slowed down despite the loss.

Fifth Harmony has become more than just a random group put together on a TV show. They’re superstars, winning the category of Favorite Group at the People’s Choice Awards for two years in a row and gaining over a billion views on the music video for “Work From Home.” These honors must put a pretty penny in each girl’s bank account. Exactly how much are the girls from Fifth Harmony making? Let’s take a look at their net worths.

2018

Camila Cabello reveals the reason for leaving the girl group Fifth Harmony because she struggled to find creative control while in the group.