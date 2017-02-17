VIEW GALLERY

If you thought Pretty Little Liars was the most dramatic mystery on TV, think again. The CW recently introduced Riverdale, based on the fictional characters of Archie comics past, and though only four episodes have been released so far, each episode already leaves us wanting more.

The show features many of the characters we know and love from the comics, including Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones and Veronica Lodge. Each character brings their own awesome attitude and a little bit of emotional baggage to the show.

It’s sure to be one wild and exciting ride, so let’s take a look at the actors and actresses who are bringing these amazing characters to life.