Target-lovers, this is scary (not to mention, weird) news.

A Florida man was charged in connection with a plot to bomb Target stores all along the East Coast, in the hopes that the resulting terror would cause the retailer’s stock to plummet and allow him to purchase it at a cheaper price.

Wait, what the actual f**k?!

The Ocala resident, Mark Charles Barnett, has been charged with “possession of a firearm (destructive device) affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. The press release went on to explain that Barnett believed that “the company’s stock value would plunge after the explosions, allowing him to cheaply acquire shares of Target stock before an eventual rebound in prices.”

Barnett offered an individual, who is not being named because he is a confidential source (CS) in the case, approximately $10,000 to plant bombs at several East Coast locations of the retail giant, according to the affidavit supporting the criminal complaint described in the press release. “Barnett created at least 10 of the explosive devices, disguised in food-item packaging, which Barnett delivered to the CS on February 9, 2017,” the press release said. “Barnett then asked the CS to place the explosive devices on store shelves from New York to Florida. He also provided the CS with a bag of gloves, a mask, and a license plate cover to disguise the CS’s identity from law enforcement.”

Target released an official statement via ABC News: “Target commends the law enforcement agencies responsible for apprehending this individual. As this is an active investigation, please contact the Public Affairs Office for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida with any additional questions.”

If convicted of the crime, Barnett could face up to 10 years in federal prison. He was already on probation for kidnapping, multiple counts of sexual battery with a weapon or force, grand theft and other felony offenses at the time of his arrest.