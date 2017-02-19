Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson enjoyed an adventure-filled getaway in Jamaica this weekend.

The reality star and basketball pro jetted off to Kingston, Jamaica late last week. in lieu of attending the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, and have since been taking in all that the island nation has to offer. Khloe has been posting periodically on her Snapchat account about what the couple have been up to and it seems like both adventure and relaxation are on the menu!

But first, can we look at all of that designer luggage.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a pic and funny video of her and Thompson getting ready to go ziplining no Mystic Mountain in Ochos Rios on Saturday.

The adorable couple made sure to make time to unwind and can be seen walking down a very romantic, candle-lit walkway. They also paid a visit to Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt’s restaurant, Tracks and Records, where they happily posed for a photo. The restaurant posted the pic to their Instagram account and noted that Khloe and Thompson dined on jerk chicken, among other Jamaican specialities.

We are so thrilled to see Khloe so happy and very clearly in love with Tristan Thompson!