Draw up the contracts, because Lindsay Lohan is ready to sign on for her next big role!

The Mean Girls star took to Instagram early Sunday to reveal that she wants to make her dreams of becoming a Disney princess—Ariel of The Little Mermaid—a reality and kickstart her career back into gear. The famous redhead posted a side-by-side comparison of herself and the underwater Disney princess.

But even though Ariel may be her dream role, that doesn’t mean Lohan is joining the (as of yet unannounced) project without a few (or actually a lot of) requests.

Lohan captioned the photo, “I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack. 🐠🐬💫”

Not only that, the singer continued, “also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. 🎬 take one. @disneystudios” The Parent Trap star is referring to Kristen Graham, a well-known trainer and CrossFit enthusiast. Although, we have to admit, after perusing Graham’s Instagram a bit, we’re not so sure she’d make sense in the role.

Disney has never made an official comment on a live-action reboot of the animated classic and did not publicly respond to Lohan’s post, which you can check out below.

Do you think Lohan would be a good pick to play Ariel in a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid? We think she might!