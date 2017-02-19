Madonna is one proud mama!

The 80’s pop icon shared an adorable video of her newly-adopted twins, Stella and Esther, singing along to the piano a rendition of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” Madonna announced that the Malawi government had cleared her to adopt the four-year-old siblings earlier last week.

In the sweet video, posted to Madonna’s Instagram account, the twin sisters wear matching striped pajamas and polka dot black socks and clap their hands while singing. Madonna captioned the video, “‘A little night Music………’

In her adoption announcement last week, the “Vogue” singer wrote that she was “overjoyed” that Stella and Esther, whose mother died not long after they were born, “are now part of our family.” She also added that she was “deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make [the adoption] possible.” Apparently, the “Like a Virgin” singer faced a number of difficult and uncomfortable questions from a Malawi judge during the adoption process, according to the Associated Press.

Madonna previously adopted her children David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, six, from Malawi, a country in southeast Africa.