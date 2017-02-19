Shailene Woodley is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Though she mainly focused on movies, Woodley went back to her roots in TV with the premiere of HBO’s new show, Big Little Lies. Woodley’s first TV series was Secret Life of the American Teenager, which started nearly ten years ago. Since then, Woodley has kept busy, taking roles whenever she can and advocating for environmental issues. For someone who has been acting as long as she has, it should be no surprise that she has a large fortune.

As of 2018, Shailene Woodley is worth $10 Million.

Most people have caught Woodley in one role or another, but they may not realize just how much work she has done. However, Woodley has had a great career, and it makes sense her money added up to such a large sum. Here’s a breakdown of Woodley’s career and salary over the past nine years.

2003 – 2005

Woodley started her career with small guest spots on several TV shows. Perhaps she was most well-known for playing Kaitlin in six episodes of The O.C. in 2003. Her role in this show carried over to 2004. Besides guest appearances on television shows, Woodley was also in TV movies, including the starring role of Felicity Merriman in the 2005 WB movie Felicity: An American Girl Adventure. While none of these gigs launched her into stardom, they did put her on the map and helped her get a huge role three years later.

2008 – 2013

It’s no secret that Woodley’s first big gig was her starring role on the ABC Family (now Freeform) show The Secret Life of the American Teenager. The show began in 2008 and launched the careers of many actors and actresses, including Woodley. It was reported that Woodley made $40,000 per episode of Secret Life, though since she nabbed the starring role, it was no surprise. In the midst of filming for the show, Woodley also nabbed a big role in the 2011 movie The Descendants. The movie did well at the box office, but Woodley focused primarily on the show after filming for the movie wrapped. Secret Life ended two years later, but it was only the start of Woodley’s career.

2013 – 2014

After Secret Life wrapped, Woodley’s next role was in a movie called The Spectacular Now, based on the book of the same name, which she starred in alongside Miles Teller. The following year gave her starring roles in three more movies, starting with White Bird in a Blizzard. She then starred as Tris Prior in the movie Divergent, reuniting with former co-star Miles Teller. Divergent was the first book in a popular trilogy, and Woodley was reported to make between $250,000-500,000 for her part. This doesn’t seem like much for such a prominent role, but her salary was upped for the movie’s sequels. Woodley’s last role in 2014 had her reunite with Divergent cast member Ansel Elgort as they took on the lead roles in The Fault In Our Stars. Woodley was worth every penny she was paid since that movie was a Box Office success.

2015 – 2016

The sequel to Woodley’s movie Divergent came out the following year. Just like the book’s sequel, the movie was called Insurgent. One year later, the first part of the two-part conclusion to the series, Allegiant, came out. Though Woodley’s salary for these movies is unknown, it can be inferred that it was far higher than what she got paid for Divergent considering how well the first movie did. Woodley’s net worth at the end of 2013, the same year she signed on to film Divergent, was $5 million. After Allegiant came out, it rose to $9 million.

2017

The second part of Allegiant, Ascendant, will come out this year, and though Woodley stars as Tris once again, she will not appear in the spin-off TV series the creators of Ascendant want to make. Woodley’s biggest gig so far this year is her role in Big Little Lies. Her salary and net worth will only increase with time at this rate.

2018

Shailene Woodley has taken her relationship with Ben Volavola to Instagram and made it official.