Pets have always been part of the family. They’ve been included in the family drawings we did in kindergarten and brought in for show and tell. They’re the stars of the pictures we put on our social media accounts. Whether your pet is the official man’s best friend or a different animal altogether, they’ll always be your best friend.

Celebrities share our enthusiasm for pets. In fact, many stars probably treat their pets better than we do, pampering them and letting them live it up, Hollywood style. Miley Cyrus‘ beagle Barbie is the poster dog against animal testing. Ariana Grande‘s dog Toulouse has a modeling contract. And Lea Michele tells the world about her love affair with her cat Sheila.

February 20 brings about National Love Your Pet Day, and we’re sure all our favorite celebrities are getting ready to celebrate. In honor of the holiday, let’s take a look at the cutest celebrity pets.

