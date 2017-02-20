A model, singer and all around amazing woman, Rihanna has been gracing us all with her talents since 2005. At just 17 years old, Rihanna gave us some of the biggest songs of the 2000s. “Pon de Replay” is still played at parties and college students are more than happy to dance to any of her classic songs. Not only are her songs always a jam, but her fashion sense has always been one to die for. No one will ever rock a Swarovski diamond dress on the red carpet like Rihanna, not even in their wildest dreams.

Our favorite Barbadian pop star is turning 28 today and we can’t wait to see what this year will bring for her. Hopefully another album will drop soon and we can all get as addicted to it as we did to “Work.” Regardless of what’s to come, her songs will always be iconic and perfect for our Instagram needs. Here are our top 10 lyrics that are perfect for your next Instagram post.

