Ashley Graham is the definition of a revolutionary woman. She single-handedly changed the way curvy women were viewed in the modeling world by being a badass and boldly owning her look. She’s been featured in high fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour and Latina; a feat many plus size models would have never accomplished. After signing with Wilhelmina Models in 2001, she didn’t rise to real prominence until 2010 when she starred in a controversial Lane Bryant commercial that featured numerous plus size women proudly proclaiming their self-love. The commercial received over 800,000 views on YouTube and was covered by major news outlets, including the Huffington Post.

As of 2018, Ashley Graham is worth $1 million.

While Graham is slowly but surely making a name for herself, all of her accomplishments are quite well-known. However, Graham is also making power moves and looking fabulous doing it. Here’s a breakdown of those different moves and hustles, as well as how much money they’re making her.

2007 – 2010

Although Graham started her career in 2001 by signing with Wilhemina Models, it wasn’t until 2007 that she began to garner reasonable attention. She moved to Ford Models in 2001 and in April 2007, she was profiled by Sally Singer of Vogue and then appeared in the October 2009 issue of a Glamour editorial called ‘These Bodies are Beautiful at Every Size,’ alongside other curvy models, including Kate Dillon Levin, Amy Lemons, Lizzie Miller, Crystal Renn, Jennie Runk and Anansa Sims. 2010 is when Graham garnered more media attention for her participation in the controversial Lane Bryant commercial. She then appeared in an editorial for Bust.

2011 – 2013

Graham appeared in numerous campaigns for brands like Levi’s and Marina Rinaldi. She also worked on ads for clients such as Bloomingdale’s, Elomi lingerie, Evans, Hanes, Liz Claiborne Macy’s, Nordstrom, Simply Be and Target. In December 2012, Ashley was featured in two New York billboards for Lane Bryant. At the end of that year, Graham was named the Full Figured Fashion Week’s Model of the Year. In 2013, Graham designed a lingerie line for Addition Elle, a Canadian plus-size clothing retailer. Graham even appeared on the MTV’s Made as a coach for an aspiring model.

2014 – Present

Ashley Graham continued to kill it and appeared in the May 2014 issue for international’s Harper’s Bazaar pre-fall collection and beauty editorial. Graham was the cover model on the June 2014 issue of Elle Quebec. In 2015, Swimsuits For All, a plus-size retailer for women’s swimsuits, featured Graham in an advertisement in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The ad was a part of Swimsuits For All’s #CurvesInBikinis campaign, in which Graham was one of the first full-figured models to appear in the pages of the Sports Illustrated. In 2016, she became the first plus size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated. As of 2017, Ashley appears as a judge and mentor on VH1’s reboot of the iconic America’s Next Top Model. At this rate, Ashley’s net worth and successes will only keep increasing.

2018

Ashley Graham has taken a big step by tattooing her husband Justin Ervin’s initials behind her ears.