Though their romance may be over, it doesn’t seem Drake is letting go of his love for Rihanna (yes, the love he admitted to having for her since he was a teenager) anytime soon.

Drake took a moment from a recent concert in Dublin on his “The Boy Meets World” tour to give his former flame a subtle, special shout out in honor of her 29th birthday February 20.

The rapper confessed, without saying her name, that “it is somebody’s birthday today, somebody I have a lot of love and respect for.” He went on to say that “instead of singing Happy Birthday” he would be playing something a little bit more fun, following it up with his hit Rihanna collab, “Work.”

of note from tonight, drake did all his songs with rihanna and shouted her birthday out@TMZ see me fam pic.twitter.com/1o5bXwbFIa — 🐘 (@aymangolassi) February 21, 2017

This isn’t the first time in their post-split friendship (can we call it that? Too soon?) that Drake has expressed his respect for Rihanna as an artist and entertainer. He coyly wished her luck at the Grammys during his London concert. “I hope they don’t do us dirty,” he said, hinting at hopes of “Work” winning an award. The song didn’t win, but luckily, Rihanna totally stole the show with her hilarious antics and flask-sipping. Grammy or not, she’s still BadGalRiri.

Drake and Rihanna’s love story is nothing new, as they’ve been on and off for several years. The rapper confessed at the 2016 VMAs that he’d been in love with Rihanna since he was a teenager, meeting her during the filming of her “Pon De Replay” music video at a restaurant where he worked.

Eventually, rumors of a relationship began as both of their careers took off and from there their relationship was constantly speculated and never confirmed. They did create some amazing music together, only perpetuating the rumors.

In 2016 they hit their stride, getting matching tattoos and showing up on tour together. They were one of the year’s most buzz-worthy couples, with all of culminating around his VMAs confession.

After a breakup, a J.Lo romance and a few other flings, it doesn’t seem as though Drake and Rihanna will be back together anytime soon. That said, Drake hasn’t quite given up on his romantic declarations quite yet.

