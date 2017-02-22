Reality TV star Jonathan Cheban is in hot water after body shaming people on Instagram, though his professional experience may save him. A PR agent by profession, Cheban rose to fame when his friendship with Kim Kardashian led to Cheban becoming a regular guest on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The son of a diamond dealer and a real estate agent, Cheban is known for his love of food and luxury. He has been climbing the ladder of reality TV fame since 2007.

Jonathan Cheban Net Worth 2018: $3 million

Considering his fame comes from friendship, that is a lot of money. Find out exactly how Cheban became worth this much.

1995 – 2001

Cheban started his career in public relations after graduating from Hofstra University in 1995. He got a job with Peggy Seigal but split after she turned down an opportunity for work from Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy. He created his own firm with two other publicists, before leaving in 2001. After leaving this brand, he formed another agency called CommandPR

2007 – 2010

Cheban’s first appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians marked the start of his fame. In 2008, he created his own clothing line called Kirtik. Cheban became recognized enough that he became the star of his own series, The Spin Crowd, which Kim Kardashian executive produced. He wanted the show to be a behind the scenes look into the media world but it was canceled after one season due to poor ratings. In 2010, Simon Huck (who also appears on Keeping Up) joined Cheban as a partner at his firm.

2012 – 2013

Cheban opened a restaurant in Miami called Sushi MiKasa in 2012. He also filmed a spoof video of his friendship with the Kardashians, making fun of the idea that he is always living in their shadows. In 2013, he co-hosted the pre-show to the American Music Awards called Coca-Cola Red Carpet LIVE. Cheban was also bought out as partner in CommandPR by Huck in 2013, though he remains a consultant for the firm.

2014 – Present

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQnp5VTlSUn/?taken-by=jonathancheban&hl=en

Cheban launched “Glam Screen” in 2014, a product that serves as a screen protector and doubles as a mirror. He also created TheDishh, a website that features what he considers to be the highest quality food, gadgets and entertainment. In 2015, he opened another restaurant, this one called Burger Bandit, in Long Island. Cheban was going to be on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK in 2016 but was dropped from the show after six days due to contractual conflict (he asking to be paid too much). Cheban is now going to be a contestant in Celebs Go Dating 2017 according to The Sun.

2018

“Foodgōd” Jonathan Cheban created a 2036$ dinner bill in Nobu Miami at the Eden Roc Hotel.