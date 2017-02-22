Our journey to finding the coolest college girl in the nation started back in April with hundreds of contestants, but now we’re down to just 14 finalists. I might be biased when I say we have an awesome group of women, but TBH, they really are incredible. From future dentists to teachers, we’ve got it all – and can’t wait to crown a winner in two weeks.
As of 3 pm EST today, voting opened to the public, so make your voice heard. Can’t make a decision? We understand. Luckily, we allow you to vote for multiple contestants once a day, every day, until voting closes on March 8. You can also vote on multiple devices, so if you have a tablet, laptop, desktop, etc. you can vote more than once. You’re welcome! But before hitting the vote button, be sure to check out each girl’s profile. Not only do their profiles feature some pretty killer selfies, but there are also fun facts about the girls and their respective schools, helping you get to know each of them better and to choose your faves.
Their fate – and tons of ridiculously cool prizes – are in your hands. So choose wisely. No pressure!
Vote For Miss COED 2017 HERE 👈🏼
Click on their profile, then choose a favorite! P.S. It’s OK to have more than one.
AAC
Maggie Arceneaux – Tulane University
ACC
Lexy Milliken – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Big 10
Marissa Rockenbach – University of Minnesota
Big 12
Abbie Edwards – West Virginia University
CUSA
Alison Mong – Old Dominion University
East
Carly Tennes – New York University
MAC
Victoria Niles – Western Michigan University
MWC
Olivia Penna – Colorado State University
North
Ashley Williams – Creighton University
PAC 12
Fallon Williams – University of Southern California
SEC
Brittany Love – University of Kentucky
South
Abigail Rubemeyer – George Mason University
SunBelt
Cloie Luo – University of Louisiana at Lafayette
West
Kristiana Eredia – Grand Canyon University