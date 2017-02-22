VIEW GALLERY

Our journey to finding the coolest college girl in the nation started back in April with hundreds of contestants, but now we’re down to just 14 finalists. I might be biased when I say we have an awesome group of women, but TBH, they really are incredible. From future dentists to teachers, we’ve got it all – and can’t wait to crown a winner in two weeks.

As of 3 pm EST today, voting opened to the public, so make your voice heard. Can’t make a decision? We understand. Luckily, we allow you to vote for multiple contestants once a day, every day, until voting closes on March 8. You can also vote on multiple devices, so if you have a tablet, laptop, desktop, etc. you can vote more than once. You’re welcome! But before hitting the vote button, be sure to check out each girl’s profile. Not only do their profiles feature some pretty killer selfies, but there are also fun facts about the girls and their respective schools, helping you get to know each of them better and to choose your faves.

Their fate – and tons of ridiculously cool prizes – are in your hands. So choose wisely. No pressure!

Click on their profile, then choose a favorite! P.S. It’s OK to have more than one.

AAC

Maggie Arceneaux – Tulane University

ACC

Lexy Milliken – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Big 10

Marissa Rockenbach – University of Minnesota

Big 12

Abbie Edwards – West Virginia University

CUSA

Alison Mong – Old Dominion University

East

Carly Tennes – New York University

MAC

Victoria Niles – Western Michigan University

MWC

Olivia Penna – Colorado State University

North

Ashley Williams – Creighton University

PAC 12

Fallon Williams – University of Southern California

SEC

Brittany Love – University of Kentucky

South

Abigail Rubemeyer – George Mason University

SunBelt

Cloie Luo – University of Louisiana at Lafayette

West

Kristiana Eredia – Grand Canyon University