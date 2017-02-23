Aziz Ansari has made us cry laughing more times than we can count. Whether it’s on Parks and Recreation, Master of None, or one of his comedy tours, Ansari knows how to make sure that his audiences have a good time. He is an actor, writer and above all, a comedian.

Truly talented comics are hard to find but Ansari has managed to excellently capture the limelight. His facial expressions and tones can leave viewers clutching their sides in laughter. Not to mention, Ansari doesn’t rely on sexism, racism, or other classic negatives to make his shows funny. He is talented in the fact that he has a genuine sense of humor that we can all appreciate. Here’s our list of his top 10 funniest moments ever.

1. When he eavesdropped on 50 Cent.

Thanks to Ansari, we now know that rapper 50 Cent thought a grapefruit was just a giant, purple grape. This was information that we didn’t realize we needed until after we heard this set. Thanks for educating us all about grapefruit.

2. When he called out catcalling.

Ansari used his stand-up comedy to show how stupid cat calling is, in the most hilarious way possible. Not only did the audience get a clear understanding of why yelling “Take it off!” at random women is dumb, they also got a good laugh out of it.

3. When he was actually Tom Haverford.

While we all know that there is a difference between an actor and a character, Ansari’s clip with CollegeHumor gave us hope for a minute that Ansari actually acted like his Parks character. Sadly, Tom Haverford is fictional, but we can still all appreciate how much Ansari loves himself.

4. When he roasted James Franco.

Though he is a cutie, James Franco can be a douchebag sometimes (aka a lot of the time). Kudos to Ansari for pointing out how dangerous masculinity can be when you implicate anything soft or “feminine” can be considered gay. Even Franco had to laugh at his roast.

5. When he made a fashion statement.

There’s nothing better than a good pun and Ansari hit the nail on the head with this one. Mixing comedy with his culture, this clip on Conan was truly comedy gold. If he actually sold these saris, we bet they’d sell out fast. Fans can be crazy.

6. When he tried flirting with Blake Lively.

Not only is Blake Lively gorgeous, but she completely shut Ansari down. We gotta give it to him for trying, though, can’t say we wouldn’t do the same. At least he is a good sport about his embarrassing texts.

7. When he accepted his fate.

Not everyone can be as lucky as Jeffrey Tambor. Ansari used his Golden Globe nomination to make viewers laugh as the camera panned to him. Ansari has always been graceful at events and this night was no different.

8. This SNL skit about Uber.

We can always count on SNL to make us laugh and this sketch was definitely one of the best of the season. Ansari and Bobby Moynihan nailed the interactions between Uber driver and passenger. This is one that will always make you laugh.

9. When he read embarrassing texts with Jimmy Fallon

After researching for his book, Ansari gathered numerous embarrassing text conversations. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there.

10. When he joined Billy on the Street.

Ansari joined his fellow Parks & Recreation actor for a lightning round on the street. Nothing’s better than seeing these two harass the people of New York over television.