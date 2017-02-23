VIEW GALLERY

Remember Jackie Evancho? The teenage singer who performed the National Anthem during Donald Trump’s inauguration? Well she has a bone to pick with the new president.

After it was announced that Trump’s administration revoked the landmark decision for public schools to let transgender students use the bathroom of their choice, Evancho, who has a transgender sister, immediately took to Twitter to condemn the decision.

“I am obviously disappointed in the @Potus decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to the decide #sisterlove,” she wrote yesterday afternoon.

In a follow-up tweet, she asked Trump to meet with her and her sister to further discuss transgender rights. “You gave me the honor to sing at your inauguration,” she wrote. “Please give me and my sis the honor to meet with you to talk transgender rights.”

This morning the two sisters went on Good Morning America to talk more about the issue.

“Donald Trump needs to know that being in such an unsafe environment won’t do any good,” Juliet, Jackie’s 18-year-old sister, said. “Not only for the transgender and LGBT community, but everyone as a whole.”

Jackie added, “I just want to enlighten him on what my sister, what I’ve seen her go through every single day in school and people just like her, what they deal with,” she explained. “The discrimination, it’s terrible.”

Jackie faced harsh criticism in November when she accepted the invitation to sing at Trump’s inauguration, but she claims her decision wasn’t political. When asked if she would have accepted if she knew he would revoke transgender protections, she said she still would have taken the opportunity.

“The reason I did sing for the inauguration was not politics, it was for the honor and privilege to perform for my country and that will stay the same,” she said.