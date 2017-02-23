VIEW GALLERY

Throughout his years in the spotlight, Kanye West has created a collection of great albums and also launched his very own clothing line, Yeezy. Now rumor has it that West has another plan for us.

No, it’s not a surprise album or a huge clothing collaboration, but it has something to do with beauty products.

Wait, Kanye West is launching a beauty brand?

Well, according to TMZ, West filed documents to start up his own beauty brand, Donda, that will include perfumes, lotions and cosmetics. He’s naming the brand after his beloved mother, who passed away in 2007. Showing his love for his mother, he’ll be using her name for something he’s passionate about.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/699108088687755264

As someone who’s made music for the majority time of his career and only recently entered the fashion world, how will he turn his beauty line into a success? Even though West has never applied glitter eyeshadow, contour, or falsies, we can bet that this one will shock us all.

Step aside, Kylie, because we’ve got a new makeup guru from the Kardashian clan and he’s going all in.