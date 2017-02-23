VIEW GALLERY

Our favorite bad gal is getting honored for something good. It’s no secret that Rihanna is a major humanitarian. Behind her badass exterior is the sweetest girl ever and we’re not the only ones who think so. Harvard University agrees and they’re naming her athe 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year. She’s heading to the campus in Boston Tuesday, February 28 to accept the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award.

Rihanna is getting the award for her involvement in numerous charities. Harvard cited her work in helping to build a breast cancer screening and treatment center in Barbados, her country of origin, as one of their reasons for choosing her.

“She has also created the Clara Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program (named for her grandmother and grandfather) for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries,” Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter said in the announcement. “And supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multi-year campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

Not only has she helped expand educational opportunities in academia, but she also made steps to raise awareness for AIDS prevention by taking an HIV and AIDS test with Prince Harry.

Aside from humanitarian work, Rihanna has been busy expanding her acting career by appearing on the final season of Bates Motel on A&E and in next year’s highly-anticipated Ocean’s Eight alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and more.

It’s amazing to see RiRi being honored for her philanthropic work. Cheers to the best bad gal in entertainment today. Thanks for all you do, Ri.