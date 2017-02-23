While scrolling through your Facebook feed this morning, you might have noticed that numerous people (including celebrities and government officials) changed their profile photo to a red X. So what’s the deal? The symbol represents End It Movement’s “Shine A Light On Slavery” Day.

The day was put in place five years ago to raise awareness about modern-day slavery and human trafficking. According to Refinery29, Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, introduced the End Modern Slavery Initiative Act two years ago with a horrifying statistic: “More than 27 million people, many of them women and children, suffer under forced labor and sexual servitude in over 165 countries around the world, including our own,”

Corker added that the number is higher than it’s ever been before in history.

If you’re interested in taking part of the campaign and making a difference, head to the End It awareness campaign site, where you’ll find red X photos that you can upload to your social media profiles. You can also plant an X on your hand with a tube of red lipstick and post a photo of it. Be sure to tag all posts with #EndSlaveryAct and #EndItMovement to spread awareness.

While changing a profile photo may not be the answer to solving the problem, spreading the truth and educating more people on the issue will will help. Stay informed and stay involved — it’s the only way to get things done.

[H/T: Refinery29]