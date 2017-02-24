Karl Lagerfeld and Meryl Streep are kind of feuding and honestly we never saw this coming.

With just days before the 2017 Academy Awards (a.k.a. Hollywood’s biggest night), the Chanel creative director made the claim that multiple award-winning actress Meryl Streep passed on wearing a couture gown after the fashion house refused to pay her. According to his story, Streep had her eye on a grey silk gown from Chanel’s most recent collection for the Oscars red carpet. She had just one adjustment—a higher neckline—and Lagerfeld immediately got to work on a sketch. But not for long.

“I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” Lagerfeld told WWD. A few days later, Lagerfeld got a call from a member of Streep’s team who reportedly told him, “’Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.” We imagine Lagerfeld having this very Miranda Priestly-esque reaction on getting a message like that:

Lagerfeld noted that Chanel has a policy of not paying anyone, regardless of celebrity or even Hollywood legend status. Chanel does, however, allow whoever wears the expensive creation to keep it. “After we gift her a dress that’s 100,000 euros [$105,000], we found later we had to pay [for her to wear it]. We give them dresses, we make the dresses, but we don’t pay,” said Lagerfeld.

The fashion visionary added, “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

If true, we agree. But we are a little bit skeptical, as this does not sound like something (Queen) Meryl would ever do.

According to WWD, “A representative for Streep refuted the claim to The Hollywood Reporter, saying it is against her personal ethics to be paid to wear a gown on the red carpet.”