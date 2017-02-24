VIEW GALLERY

American businesswoman Sophia Amoruso is the founder of the online retail store Nasty Gal, which sells affordable and fashionable pieces of clothing, accessories and shoes. The trendy clothing line grew to become an online shopping powerhouse, though it’s now a controversial and declining business.

Inc. defined Amoruso as one of the “fastest-growing private companies” in 2012, six years after Amoruso launched the company. Sales shot up after advertising was broadcast all over Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr.

Sophia Amoruso Net Worth 2018: $280 million

All of Amoruso’s hard work seems to have paid off. Celebrities including Christina Aguilera, Ashley Benson, Kelly Osbourne, Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears make up Nasty Gal’s base of loyal customers. See how long it took for Amoruso to become a successful businesswoman and #GirlBoss.

2006 – 2007

Amoruso launched her company at the age of 22 on eBay. The shop only consisted of vintage clothing and other items. Amoruso styled, photographed, captioned and shipped the products for customers, running the business on her own.

2008 – 2011

The stylist soon departed from eBay to establish her very own online retail store independently. Through the years, her company skyrocketed a reported 10,160%. With the help from its largely followed social media channels, Nasty Gal became a record-breakingly successful retailer, being named one of the “fastest-growing retail companies” in its formative years, going from $223,000 in 2008 to almost $23 million in 2011.

2012 – 2013

The company reported an income of over $100 million. Nasty Gal raised nearly $49 million from venture capital firm Index Ventures, an early investor in ASOS and Net-a-Porter.

2014

Amoruso published her autobiography, #Girlboss. The memoir is slated to become a Netflix series, debuting in the spring of 2017 and telling the story of how a business woman, Sophia, became a successful retailer for her fashion company. As the company began to decline amidst rumors of lawsuits and tensions, Amoruso made major changes in Nasty Gal and sought to expand her talents in other areas beyond fashion.

2015 – Present

After running the company since 2006, Amoruso decided that it would be best to give up her title as the CEO of Nasty Gal. In 2016, the company was reported to be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Some companies were in several thousand of dollars of delayed payments, leaving Amoruso’s company in an estimated $100,000 debt.

Though Nasty Gal may be reaching its tipping point, Sophia Amoruso has just begun.

2018

Sophia Amoruso is selling her stuff on the new shopping app called Basic Space founded by Jesse Lee.