The pregnancy glow is definitely real and Amal Clooney is living proof.

The stunning human rights lawyer stepped out with her husband, Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney, for the 2017 César Awards (basically France’s version of the Oscars) on Friday, February 24 in Paris. Making her first red carpet appearance since the news of her pregnancy broke, Amal wore a gorgeous custom-made Atelier Versace gown that showed off her growing baby bump.

Although the couple remained silent about the pregnancy for quite some time, George Clooney opened up about becoming a father in an interview on the French program Rencontres de Cinema with film journalist Laurent Weil. “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” Clooney said. “We’ve sort of embraced it all…with arms wide open.” The infamous bachelor used to joke that he’d never get married again or ever have kids of his own, but wife Amal seems to have changed all that and the Hail, Caesar! actor looks like he couldn’t be happier.

Check out photos of Amal Clooney and her twin baby bump from the 2017 César Awards below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ6lg1QgMLU/?tagged=amalclooney

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ8DDxVBXab/?tagged=amalclooney