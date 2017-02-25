The Dancing With The Stars season 24 cast just got some fierce (in literally every sense of the word) competition!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi (better known by her stage name, Erika Jayne) will join the cast of the hit dance competition show, an exclusive source confirmed to E! News.We fell in love with Girardi, whose alter ego Erika Jayne is also famous for producing and recording pop anthems like “How Many F*cks” and “Xxpensive,” ever since she made her debut on the sixth season of RHOBH. Although ABC doesn’t make comments on casting rumors, the source told E! that we can definitely expect to see the RHOBH fan-favorite appear when the full cast lineup is announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 1.

Because DWTS focuses primarily on ballroom dance styles, it’s unlikely that we’ll see Erika doing a lot of this onstage:

However, the reality star and pop diva has got some serious dance moves, making us think she’s got a real shot at winning the bedazzled trophy.

Well, it looks like we already know who we’ll be rooting for on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.