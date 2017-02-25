John Legend’s Twitter account was hacked and true to form, the singer was very cool about it.

Late Friday evening, a hacker broke into Legend’s account while he was posting a series of tweets about President Donald Trump. It became clear that Legend was not the one writing the tweets when they took an a very different tone, becoming aggressive and crude. “I can’t stand by and be silent, @realDonaldTrump, you’re a b—h ass n—a and if I see you, I’m stomping your s–t you f–kin’ cheetoh,” the first tweet read, followed by, “i will follow 5 who follow @Owen755.” The @Owen755 account, which later claimed responsibility for the digital attack, has since been suspended. Other since-deleted tweets made comments about being attracted to Hillary Clinton, using drugs and going to strip clubs.

The hacker even changed the Oscar nominee’s account bio to read, “i have a small penis.” Legend’s wife and supermodel, Chrissy Teigen, of course thought it was hilarious.

As for Legend’s own reaction, the “All Of Me” singer was pretty straightforward, calling the hacker’s tweets “vulgar and kinda hilarious.” He did make sure to point out that he would never call the real-estate mogul turned POTUS a Cheeto “because I enjoy Cheetos.” Check out the rest of John Legend’s reaction tweets below.

Someone just hacked my account. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I'm back. My hacker was vulgar and kinda hilarious. I'll try to be funnier from now on so he won't feel the need to ghost write for me. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I would never threaten violence to the President. No matter how much I wish he would go away. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I wouldn't call him a Cheeto because I enjoy Cheetos. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I did call him Liar-In-Chief. Then my hacker took over to do the Angrier John version of it all. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

My hacker's assessment of my endowment was confusing. Big in the tweet about Hillary. Small in the bio. Make up your mind, hacker. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017