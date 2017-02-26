Actress Mandy Moore shared an adorable photo of Milo on her Instagram account, except it isn’t the Milo you’re probably thinking of.

No, the This Is Us star didn’t share a throwback pic of her co-star but rather, of her first pet cat who just so happens to share the same name. Moore captioned the photo, “Me and the first Milo in my life (named after the movie Milo and Otis, duh). #catsforlife #fbf,” a sly nod to her hit new television series. In the sweet image, a smiling young Moore cuddles a large, orange tabby cat while lying on a brown carpet.

The other Milo in Moore’s life of course refers to her on-screen husband, played by Milo Ventimiglia in the wildly popular NBC drama, This Is Us. The 32-year-old actress and Ventimiglia, 39, star as Rebecca and Jack Pearson, the married parents of three children who seem to be making people across the country cry on a weekly basis.

Earlier this January, fans were given a new clue about Jack’s mysterious death on the show, and Moore revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she hopes that more information will be revealed episode by episode over the course of the show. “I’m not sure people are prepared for this,” Moore said of the eventual death reveal. “I hope it at least satiates some of their need to know what, when, how, why with Jack. Obviously, that’s a question that is asked of us a lot, and I want people to be patient and almost forget about it.”

For those who want answers (and tears), This Is Us airs on NBC on Tuesday at 9/8c.