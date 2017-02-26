The Oscars are without question the biggest red carpet of the season and the right (or wrong) fashion choice can make or break the evening. This year, celebrities and nominees alike definitely brought the glitz and glam.

Fashion guru Brad Goreski, Hills star Kristin Cavallari and reality mogul Kris Jenner predicted the statement colors of the evening would be a deep red carpet red, longtime celeb-favorite violet purple and canary yellow during the “Countdown to the Red Carpet” on E! News. So far, however, we’ve seen mostly neutral and silver tone gowns come down the red carpet.

Stars like Ruth Negga and Olivia Culpo stunned in vibrant gowns from the world’s top designers like Gucci, Versace, Valentino, Marchesa and many, many more. Oscar nominees like Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone are guaranteed to stand out with their pitch-perfect red carpet looks, while others (we don’t really need to name names) left a bit of taste and style to be desired. So who will go down in Oscar fashion history and who will be subject to the Fashion Police?

Check out the best and worst red carpet looks from the 2017 Oscars in the must-see photo gallery below. Keep refreshing as the stars continue to walk down the red carpet!

