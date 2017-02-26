Oscars Winners 2017: Results & Awards Winners List

Who will go down in film history?

The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26 and there are bound to be more than a few surprise wins and losses. But before those coveted golden statues were handed out to the top talent in the industry, people picked favorites—namely, La La Land with a historic 14 nominations—to win big at tonight’s award show. But did the crowd favorites take home the awards? Or could underdogs like Lion, Moonlight or Hacksaw ridge snag some of the evening’s biggest awards? Well, you’ll just have to wait and watch the awards to find out! But in case you happen to miss out on the live television broadcast, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Gather up your predictions for winners, and keep checking back here to see if you got them right.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

*Moonlight

=============================

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

*Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

=============================

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

*Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

=============================

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

*Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

=============================

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

*Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

=============================

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

*Zootopia

=============================

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

*La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

=============================

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

*Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

=============================

DIRECTING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

*La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

=============================

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

*O.J.: Made in America

13th

=============================

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

*The White Helmets

=============================

FILM EDITING

Arrival

*Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

=============================

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

*The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

=============================

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

*Suicide Squad

=============================

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Jackie

*La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

=============================

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land

– Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls

– Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

“City Of Stars” from La La Land

– Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story

– Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

– Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

=============================

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

*La La Land

Passengers

=============================

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

*Piper

=============================

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

*Sing

Timecode

=============================

SOUND EDITING

*Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

=============================

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

*Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

=============================

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

*The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

=============================

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

*Moonlight

=============================

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

*Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women