Oscars Winners 2017: Results & Awards Winners List

Who will go down in film history?
The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26 and there are bound to be more than a few surprise wins and losses. But before those coveted golden statues were handed out to the top talent in the industry, people picked favorites—namely, La La Land with a historic 14 nominations—to win big at tonight’s award show. But did the crowd favorites take home the awards? Or could underdogs like Lion, Moonlight or Hacksaw ridge snag some of the evening’s biggest awards? Well, you’ll just have to wait and watch the awards to find out! But in case you happen to miss out on the live television broadcast, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Gather up your predictions for winners, and keep checking back here to see if you got them right.
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
*Moonlight
=============================
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
*Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
=============================
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
*Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
=============================
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
*Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
=============================
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
*Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
=============================
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
*Zootopia
=============================
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
*La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
=============================
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
*Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
=============================
DIRECTING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
*La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
=============================
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
*O.J.: Made in America
13th
=============================
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
*The White Helmets
=============================
FILM EDITING
Arrival
*Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
=============================
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
*The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
=============================
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
*Suicide Squad
=============================
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Jackie
*La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
=============================
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land
– Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls
– Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
“City Of Stars” from La La Land
– Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story
– Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana
– Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
=============================
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
*La La Land
Passengers
=============================
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
*Piper
=============================
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
*Sing
Timecode
=============================
SOUND EDITING
*Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
=============================
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
*Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
=============================
VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
*The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
=============================
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
*Moonlight
=============================
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
*Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women