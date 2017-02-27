Less than two years ago, Steve Harvey was the laughing stock of the world (well, universe if you want to be ridiculous). At the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, he named Miss Colombia the winner — when Miss Philippines actually was the victor. Meaning there was an EXTREMELY awkward moment when the former Miss Universe literally yanked the crown off Colombia’s head to give to the true winner.

At the 2017 Oscars, there was a similar blunder. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were somehow handed the wrong envelope and mistakenly announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner. Super fun times when the entire cast and crew of La La Land is already up on stage only to realize they lost.

In case you missed it…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2OFNci2nx4

So yeah. It was bad.

But if anyone can relate to how Warren and Faye are feeling this morning, it’s Steve.

The Family Feud host did what he does best — approached the situation with humor.

On Monday morning, Harvey joked that he had no idea what happened last night after getting some shut eye.

“Good morning everybody!” he wrote. “Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars.”

Steve also encouraged Beatty, who explained he was accidentally given the envelope for Best Actress (which went to Emma Stone for the musical), give him a call.

“Call me Warren Beatty,” Steve said. “I can help you get through this!”

So essentially, Steve is no longer the worst presenter on the planet. Everyone makes mistakes, yada yada yada.

If you ask me, the Oscars saw what happened with Steve’s screw up and knew the buzz that it would create. I hope I’m wrong, because it totally SUCKS that Moonlight isn’t getting the talk it deserves. I’m just saying that it all comes down to trending on Twitter and ratings.