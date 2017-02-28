Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the death of model, actress and reality TV star Anna Nicole Smith. The former Playboy model was found unconscious in her hotel room at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood. After her friends and bodyguards attempted CPR, she was declared dead at the hospital. In 2007 the autopsy was released, the documents stating that the cause of death was an accidental overdose.

Many believed that Smith was a drug addict, which would explain the drug overdose. This was the heavily favored theory as people remembered the slurred introduction speech Smith gave for Kanye West at the 2007 American Music Awards.

Today, her former partner and the father of her daughter Dannielynn, Larry Birkhead, went on the Wendy Williams Show and revealed the truth behind what happened to Smith the night of the AMAs. According to Birkhead, Smith took prescription pills for her chronic back pain, a condition that came with her breast enhancement surgery.

The day before the AMAs, Smith suffered two seizures. Birkhead claims that he told her to cancel her appearance on the award show but she refused. The reason she appeared to be intoxicated at the award show was because she took medication in order to stay awake throughout the night.

“She had doctors treating her for these issues,” Birkhead told Wendy Williams. “Did she always take her medicine like she was supposed to? Probably not.”

Regardless of what you believe actually happened, Smith is still missed today by her friends, family and daughter, who is now 10 years old. Rest in peace, Anna.