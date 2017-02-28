VIEW GALLERY

It’s a sad day for Hollywood. Tomorrow, Danielle Bregoli — better known as the “Cash Me Ousside” girl from Dr. Phil — is meeting with reality TV producers to talk about getting her own show.



Bregoli’s managers told TMZ that they’ve been contacted by seven different production companies and scheduled meetings with each this week. Apparently four of the companies are interested in doing a reality show dedicated to Danielle and her mom.

The other three, according to TMZ, are interested in doing a scripted series with the bratty 13-year-old. And just to be clear — we’re talking about a legitimate TV series where she is the star, not just a guest appearance on some C-list show.

Aside from that, Bregoli is also getting offers from bars that want her to show up and host for a night. This would be completely normal if she was legally able to drink, but considering she’s 13 FREAKIN’ YEARS OLD, it’s creepy AF.

So where is she going to go? TMZ says she’ll likely move to Hollywood for her own show because her mom says she gets in too much trouble when she’s in Florida. Honestly, we’re sure she’s going to get in trouble in Hollywood too, but whatevs.

Will you be tuning into the show? Sound off in the comments below.