When Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt separated in 2005, we doubted the existence of love. The two seemed meant for each other, but like most men who can’t see a good thing when it’s right in front of their face, Pitt strayed. He started dating Angelina Jolie shortly after his split with Aniston (but there was definitely a relationship before the divorce was finalized) and they eventually married in 2014. When the couple wound up splitting last year, we weren’t entirely surprised by their demise. After all, he was meant to be with Jen!



While Aniston is now happily married to Justin Theroux, the former couple is reconnecting.

According to Us Weekly, the 53-year-old actor has been texting his ex following his bitter divorce, which again comes as no surprise — they always come back. Sources say that Pitt didn’t have Aniston’s number offhand, but he tracked it down through “a tangled web” of contacts so he could wish her a happy 48th birthday earlier this month. Afterwards, they got to talking.

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday,” the source said, adding that Pitt “has confided in Jen” that “he’s having a hard time with his split.” They also allegedly “exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

Ah, I know that situation all too well. So what does Aniston’s husband have to say about their newfound relationship?

“Justin is OK with them being friends,” the insider explained. “Jen just wants to be nice.”

We have a feeling Brad Pitt has ulterior motives…