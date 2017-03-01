VIEW GALLERY

Step back into the ballroom because Dancing with the Stars is returning for its 24th season. You’ll definitely be seeing some familiar faces, including the professional dancers, who are no strangers to getting screen time. Some of the pros returning this season include Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, who just welcomed their first child. Kym Johnson will also be returning, coming out of retirement from her previous years off of the show. The dancers are amazing, but which celebrities will be putting on their dancing shoes?

Pro Kym Johnson will be competing with former wrestler Mr. T. Olympic medalist Simone Biles is paired with Sasha Farber. Current star of The Bachelor Nick Viall is partnered with Peta Murgatroyd. Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei will be working with Val Chmerkovskiy. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne is following the footsteps of past housewives and will be dancing with pro Gleb Savchenko. Bull rider Bonner Bolton is paired with Sharna Burgess.

Other confirmed contestants are former Glee actress Heather Morris, NFL player Rashad Jennings, flamenco guitarist Charo, comedian Chris Kattan, baseball player David Ross and figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. Some celebs who turned down the opportunity this season include Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Ashlee Simpson. Stay tuned for the official cast announcement, which will be revealed on Good Morning America on March 1.

Tune into the new season of Dancing With The Stars, premiering Monday, March 20 at 8:00 P.M. EST on ABC.