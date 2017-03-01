VIEW GALLERY

It’s hard to believe that Justin Bieber is turning 23 today. It seems like only yesterday this international pop star was appearing on Ellen and singing “One Time.” Now Bieber is Grammy winner and known all around the world for his music… and his scandals. Even though it’s been a little less than 10 years since Bieber was discovered, his fans remain as loyal as ever and are proud to be called Beliebers.

This award-winning superstar has been in the spotlight since his first song was released. We know all about his music, his law-breaking, his many loves and his heartbreaks, but some things are less well-known than others. Here are 10 things you should know about this Canadian cutie.

1. He is obsessed with The Notebook.

Yeah, that’s right. Just like the rest of us, Bieber can’t get enough of Ryan Gosling and his breakout film, The Notebook. Normally considered a “girly” movie, Bieber isn’t ashamed to say he is a fan of one of the biggest romance movies of all time.

2. He is a Guinness World Record holder.

Bieber doesn’t have one world record, but eight. He has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records since 2015. Next time you stream one of his songs, just know that you’re giving him a world record.

3. He loves Spongebob.

https://twitter.com/JBCrewdotcom/status/808734821757448192

Bieber told DJ Robbie Q in a KYDZ Radio Interview that his favorite cartoon is Spongebob Squarepants. Spoken like a true ’90s kid.

4. He is not a fan of Instagram.

justin bieber: "instagram is for the devil. i think hell is instagram." https://t.co/bdqf7H0BWk — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) November 30, 2016

A little dramatic but considering all of the feuds that have happened *cough Selena Gomez cough* over his Instagram posts, his feelings on the app are pretty easy to understand.

5. He sold his house to a Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian bought Justin Bieber's Calabasas home! Inside the massive mansion: http://t.co/c1ItIsZlkJ pic.twitter.com/kp0jvGdboU — E! News (@enews) March 6, 2014

After purchasing the house in the Calabasas for $6.5 million in 2012, Bieber sold the gorgeous home to Khloe Kardashian for $5.4 million.

6. He loved watching Smallville.

watching Smallville….well hello Lois 😉 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 21, 2011

Remember that CW show about Superman? Turns out Bieber was a big fan, he even tweeted about Superman’s girlfriend Lois Lane. The CW tweeted him back saying “careful she’s engaged.” Definitely wouldn’t want to get on a superhero alien’s bad side.

7. He can’t get enough of Tim Hortons.

TIM HORTONS!! I missed you. #CANADA — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 20, 2011

Not that we can blame him. Tim Hortons is the northern (and better) version of Dunkin’ Donuts. Loving Tim Hortons is one of the identifying features of someone either lives in or near Canada. #Represent.

8. He is pals with Will Smith.

Can we be friends too? Bieber and Smith reportedly have weekly conversations. Now that’s a bromance we can get behind.

9. He has a street named after him.

After becoming mayor for a day, an 11-year-old named Caroline Gonzalez decided to rename a street after her favorite singer. If Bieber ever needs a place to live on the DL, we bet no one would check “Justin Bieber Way,” just saying.

10. He does not like cats.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPt6zxLgbzI/?taken-by=estherthecutie

Bieber is a total dog dude. His dog Sammy died in 2014 and he now has a cute little doggy named Esther. She’s an adorable puppy with an interesting name and a loving owner.