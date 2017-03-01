The world was stunned when Donald Trump, entrepreneur and former reality TV star, won the 2016 presidential race against Hillary Clinton. It goes without saying that if Trump can run for president and win, virtually anyone could, so why can’t Oprah Winfrey?

The famous talk show host told Bloomberg Media’s David Rubenstein that she’s reconsidering a presidential run in 2020 after Trump’s historical win.

“Have you ever thought that, given the popularity you have—we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women—that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?” he asked. Before answering, she prefaced that before, she’d “never considered the question, even a possibility.” But after Trump’s win, she’s officially changed her mind.

“I just thought, ‘Oh… oh?’” she said, with Rubenstein adding, “Because, it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States.”

Her response? “That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough’… And now I’m thinking—Oh.”

[H/T: The Daily Beast]