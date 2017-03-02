Kids shock us all the time with what they say and do, but their innocence is what really gets us. They do things that makes us squeal and say things that makes our hearts literally melt. Case in point, these two adorable boys who had an idea that will make your heart burst out of your chest.

Lydia Stith Rosebush is a mom who posted a story about her five-year-old son, Jax, who wanted the same haircut as his best friend, Reddy, so their teacher wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. Jax thought it would be a great prank to pull off on their teacher.

“This morning Jax and I were discussing his wild hair. I told him that he needed a haircut this weekend,” Rosebush wrote on Facebook. “He said that he wanted his head shaved really short so he could look like his friend Reddy. He said he couldn’t wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy’s so that his teacher wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut. Here’s a picture of Jax and Reddy from their Christmas program. I’m sure you all see the resemblance.”

Touched by the fact that the boys are of two different races, Rosebush ended her post with a heartfelt message: “If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is. The only difference Jax sees between the two of them is their hair.”

This morning Jax and I were discussing his wild hair. I told him that he needed a haircut this weekend. He said that… Posted by Lydia Stith Rosebush on Friday, February 24, 2017

So freakin’ adorable. Her post quickly went viral and received a similar response. Rosebush later posted an updated photo of the two boys with their new haircuts:

We can seriously learn from these two kids. Their teacher probably couldn’t tell them apart, because of how adorable the two of them are. I just hope they stay best friends forever, because #goals.