While many celebrities have been harping on Donald Trump since he’s been elected POTUS, this one is literally calling hime a lifesaver.

In an essay published this morning in USA Today, former Miss USA Tara Conner says Trump saved her life when he forced her into rehab after she tested positive for cocaine eight months into her year-long reign. Instead of following procedure and stripping her of her title, Trump decided to give her another chance if she completed her rehab program.

“It was 10 years ago that I got out of treatment, and I thank him for my 10 years of recovery,” the 31-year-old, who represented Kentucky in the national pageant, wrote. “I will always be profoundly grateful. He saved my life and, essentially, made me great again.”

Conner earned herself a party girl reputation back in 2006 when she was reportedly seen making out with Miss Teen USA Katie Blair and bringing men back to her apartment.

“I was 20 in 2006 when I was crowned Miss USA. Few people knew my name and my Miss USA story,” she continued. “Later that year, millions knew my name because of my real story, the story I didn’t want shared. I became famous as ‘Mess USA’ when my boss — now the president of the United States — tossed me into rehab after I tested positive for cocaine.”

On December 19, 2006, Conner appeared in a press conference where she openly cried while apologizing to Trump and the American public for letting them down. In response, Trump annouced that he would not take her crown away. He told reporters, “I’ve always been a believer in second chances.”

Two months after her stint in rehab, Conner reemerged and admitted that she was addicted to cocaine in an interview with Matt Lauer. While she’s clearly had her struggles, she now works as an advocate for drug and alcohol recovery. As for Donald Trump’s promise to renew the war on drugs, Conner has hope he will get the job done.

“I am confident he will keep his promises. As is the case with one in every three American households, substance use disorders impacted his own family, and he now has the power to help millions,” she said.

