While everyone’s been celebrating the release of Ed Sheeran’s new album ÷ (Divide) out March 3, we still haven’t forgotten the fact that Taylor Swift is still on a musical hiatus.

Ed has not forgotten either. In an interview with BBC, he noted that he was fearful that his album drop would be around the time of Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars.

“Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time,” Ed told BBC.

Wait… Did Ed just drop a serious spoiler?

Swift, who has been spotted at the gym recently, was also frequently found getting some exercise during the production of her last album, 1989. She’s notorious for her October releases (Fearless in November was the only exception), so what does this mean she’s planning for her sixth album?

While there was a lot of speculation in October that Taylor would release another album, she performed at Formula One with no new music and then again at a pre-Superbowl show with just a collection of hits and a couple covers of songs she’s penned. She recently released “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Zayn for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

If we’re lucky, Taylor might give her fans the greatest holiday gift of all: new music. All we want for Christmas is an album.