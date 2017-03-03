VIEW GALLERY

If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with shoes. Before landing this so-called ~real world job~ I worked in women’s shoes for six years. In other words, I amassed a rather large collection. So when I found out that each of our awesome Miss COED 2017 finalists were getting shoes as part of their prize pack, I was pretty jealous.

Common Ground is a unique company that designs footwear with a purpose. The collections are based on today’s most polarizing issues like immigration, gun control, and marriage equality. Each shoe is designed specifically with one opinion on one foot and one on the other. The purpose is to ignite a conversation and ultimately, make progress.

Huge thank you for Common Ground’s generosity, and be sure to buy a pair of your own! TBH, buy as many as you can. Lord knows we could use all the help we can get.

