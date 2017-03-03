VIEW GALLERY

There’s a certain level of interest we take in celebrities, with that interest coming down to the smallest details, even what they eat in a day. Rihanna‘s personal chef, Debbie Solomon, has been with the star for four years, catering her parties, satisfying her late-night cravings and cooking everything in between.

Solomon spends little time at home, maybe a week in every month. She mostly goes on the world tours and travels with Rihanna and her crew, according to an interview with Bon Appétit.

Her work for Rihanna began through a call from an unknown number and a trial run of food deliveries (curried chicken, then lamb shank and finally, pasta carbonara). Someone had seen her work through a blog post and was interested in her type of cooking. And it was after all of this that Solomon found out it was for Rihanna.

So, what kinds of food does Rihanna eat?

According to Solomon, Rihanna is a “moody eater” and she doesn’t plan too far in advance for anything she’s making. Soloman keeps a list that she sends to wherever they’re staying.

Groceries:

proteins

vegetables

rice

pasta

spices like: maggi cubes, jeera, Old Bay seasoning, adobo, five-spice, garlic and onion granules

She recognizes her power on social media and in the world of fame.

“There’s a platform for me, being a black woman, and working for who I work for,” Solomon told Bon Appétit. “But I always think, it’s not gonna be worth it for me to jeopardize something for just a like on social media. I’m getting paid. I don’t need the likes.”

For now, we’ll take a meal plan over an Instagram post any day.