Julianne Hough announced she was engaged to pro hockey player Brooks Laich back in August 2015 — and from the looks of her Bachelorette Party, she’s been planning a celebratory girls-only vacation ever since.

The Dancing with the Stars judge and a bunch of pals, including Nina Dobrev and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul’s wife Lauren Paul, set off on the Celebrity Equinox liner from Celebrity Cruises for a weekend of sun, sand, and slurpin’ some tropical drinks in Mexico.

“Thank you @CelebrityCruises for the gift of this amazing Bachelorette party!” captioned a pic of her squad striking their best poses.

The ladies dubbed the weekend #BEACHelorette and Julianne’s #TheFinalHoughrrah.

Of course, they kindly gave fans of a glimpse of the fun.

As one should, Julianne rocked a ‘Bachelorette’ sash and veiled crown over her white bikini for the festivities. However, there were no penis straws (in sight, at least).

An insider told Us Weekly that Julianne and her guests enjoyed a helicopter tour, zip lining, and snorkeling on the vacay.

Check out more pics from the envy-inducing bash below.

Dang. Definitely makes that Atlantic City night out seem week. Thanks a bunch, Julianne.