While Nick Viall’s choices are winding down and a possible marriage proposal is on the horizon, another Bachelorette is experiencing relationship troubles from her reality TV romance.

Ashley Rosenbaum — formerly known as Ashley Hebert — is currently on the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her husband J.P. Rosenbaum, and Friday’s episode was almost too brutal to watch. The two met during the seventh season of ABC’s The Bachelorette, married in 2012 and have since had two children. but despite what their social media feeds show, their relationship is anything but content. During a counseling exercise, Ashely revealed that she worries her husband is only staying with her because they met on television.

“One thing I always wondered is if he felt pressured to be in a relationship because we were in the public eye,” she explained to judge Lynn Toler after being asked if she’s have stayed with J.P. if he hadn’t wanted kids. “I mean, deep down he does know the answer, and he’s just too scared to tell me. Like, are you just with me because we met on TV?”

J.P. didn’t seem too phased by the statement. “Yeah, I just wanted to bang a celebrity,” he joked in response.

Yikes… not the time to joke, J.P. Honestly, we find it hard to believe that any of the Bachelor couples have made it, but we hope these two work it out.

