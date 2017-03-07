Six years after she was acquitted for murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee, Casey Anthony speaks out for the first time and gives her side of the story.

The 30-year-old gained notoriety in 2011 during a six-week trial for the death of her daughter. She admitted to lying to police — a moment in which she described herself as being “one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied” — and explained that she knows why people hate her. However, as expected, she continues to stand by her innocence.

“I’m not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” she told reporters in an exclusive interview. “Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass. I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports and putting up with no nonsense.”

She continued, “Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do,” she explained. “People found me guilty long before I had my day in court.”

Shortly after her daughter was reported missing, Anthony told authorities that she worked at Universal Studios and left Caylee with a babysitter. Both statements were fabricated, but Anthony believes that even if she was truthful, not much would have changed.

“Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this, but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place,” she said. “Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now… I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful.”

During the trial, lead defense attorney Jose Baez suggested that Casey Anthony’s father — who he also claimed was sexually abusing the toddler — watched the girl drowned and tried to cover up her death. When questioned on the theory, Anthony remains at a loss for words.

“Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another,” she said. “The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

Anthony now works for Patrick McKenna, an investigator in South Florida who worked on the OJ Simpson case. She now has dreams of getting a private investigator’s license and working with a defense team.

“I love the fact that I have a unique perspective and I get a chance to do for other people what so many others have done for me,” she said. “I don’t give a sh*t about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m ok with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

The interview comes weeks after former Orange County, Florida, Judge Belvin Perry, who presided over the trial, revealed that he still believes Anthony accidentally killed her daughter.

