Daylight Savings Time (DST) is set to begin on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 2:00 A.M. The clock will officially move forward one hour at that time, which is also known as “spring forward.” Whether or not we “spring forward” or “fall back,” it’s always a rough transition.

Every spring at this time, we lose one hour of sleep to DST and the days become longer. The bright side is that the sun will shine a little bit later than usual. DST has been a subject of controversy over the years, but has continued to be a mainstay throughout the world and is recognized by over 70 countries.

Daylight Savings Time in 2017

Daylight Savings in USA: 2:00 A.M.

Daylight Savings in Arizona: No Daylight Savings Time

Daylight Savings in Canada: 2:00 A.M.

Daylight Savings in UK: March 26, 1:00 A.M.

Daylight Savings in Brazil: February 19, 12:00 A.M.

Daylight Savings Time was created in order to make better use of daylight while also attempting to conserve energy by extending the day. The initial idea was proposed by Benjamin Franklin as more of a joke to help save candles by getting people to wake up earlier in his essay, “An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light.”

The idea of Daylight Savings was first used in Canada in 1908. Modern-day Thunder Bay was the first location to implement DST. It became extremely popular and quickly spread throughout Canada and the world.

The U.S. offers an act where any state can opt out of Daylight Savings Time. The only two states that have decided to opt out are Hawaii and Arizona. DST now always begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November, a tradition which began after President George W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

While many people will stress over the loss of an hour of sleep, a study published back in 2015 showed that daily incidents of robbery actually dropped by seven percent following the start of DST in the spring. Looks like it does have its benefits!

Whether you’re ready or not, here comes DST. Make yourself a reminder to set your clocks back Sunday, March 12, 2017.