Kim Kardashian is and will always be the queen of selfies, a title that was official after she released Selfish, a book dedicated to her hundreds of selfies. She’s praised by people across the world for her skillful selfies and physical appearance in general. There are also plenty of people who despise the reality star, and apparently this guy is one of them… He might actually hate her the most of all.

74-year-old Carl Puia from Glastonbury, Connecticut walked into a Barnes & Noble bookstore and spotted Kim’s books. Right there, the elderly man pulled out a red liquid and proceeded to pour it over six of the star’s books.

A surveillance video caught the man destroying the books and he turned himself in on Monday. He was then charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Puia made sure he left a lengthy note to the staff explaining his reason for his actions. He believed that the store shouldn’t be stocking Kim’s books, and describes his loathing for her and people similar to her, according to the police report.

The man’s anger was taken out on her book of selfies and they were “destroyed in the massacre and could not be revived,” police told NBC Chicago.