Our sister site, coed.com set out to find the most awesome college girl in the country nearly a year ago, and today they’ve crowned a winner! Over 500,000 votes came pouring in during the final round (say what?!) and the lucky winner is…

Maggie Arceneaux from Tulane University!

This awesome lady proved to be a frontrunner from the beginning, asking if she could takeover Snapchat and introduce our readers to her campus just days after submitting. With her bubbly personality, sweet southern charm, and let’s be honest, flawless good looks, Maggie rarely wavered from the top spot.

The junior at TU in the heart of New Orleans is studying Neuroscience with a minor in Psychology. She’s on a pre-dental track and hopes to attend dental school after graduation.

The Lafayette, Louisiana native is also a member of Chi Omega, Pre-Dental Society, Science and Engineering Honor Society, Woman in Science, TUNA – Tulane University Neuroscience Association, Public Health Society, Tulane Catholic, and Tulane Healthy Veggie Club. In other words, she’s awesome.

Thanks to her supporters, Maggie is walking away with more than just bragging rights. In fact, these prizes are AMAZING and worth about $5,000 in total:

Umm, is she lucky or what?!

Back in August, Maggie said she wanted to be Miss COED 2017 because:

I am ready for this new, incredible opportunity that will extend even beyond campus life. I want to serve as a representative for not only Tulane University but female students everywhere. Since I began college, I have started to become a much more well-rounded individual, and I would like to continue to do so through this exciting new adventure! Just like every student, I am looking to get the most out of my college career and I think that we need to build more positive reputations. Some see college students as lazy, immature party animals, and I hope to set a new standard through which these individuals see that this is not the case! We have all worked so hard to get to where we are today, and we know that we must continue this hard work to get to where we are meant to be and to accomplish what we were meant to accomplish. And sometimes we just have to let our hair down a little bit and enjoy the moment! College doesn’t last forever, but I fully intend to make the most out of it, and I hope to be the example in doing so as Miss COED 2017!

Congrats, Maggie!!

Follow Maggie on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat – maggiearceneaux. Oh, and if you’re lucky, maybe she will accept your friend request on Facebook. 💁

Jealous that you didn’t submit your application in the Miss COED 2017 competition? That’s understandable. No worries, though! Applications for Miss COED 2018 will open this spring!