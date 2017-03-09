Although E! renewed Rob & Chyna for a second season, it doesn’t seem likely that it’ll be happening anytime soon… Or at all. The filming for the show has been put off once again, according to reports from Us Weekly.

The premise of the show mainly featured Rob and Chyna’s (extremely tumultuous) relationship but the two are no longer living together as a couple, according to reports.

“It was hard for them to film season one and season two is not happening,” one source told Us Weekly. “They can’t even get through a day together — logistically they can’t do it. They co-parent Dream, but they don’t spend time together with Dream.”

Back in December, Chyna’s Instagram underwent a bizarre hack, complete with personal information and supposed screenshots of DMs that Chyna exchanged with Young Thug and Jaden Smith. It was then that Chyna took to responding on her own, claiming Kardashian verbally abused her and made the pregnancy difficult.

Since then, their relationship has been on and off, with its status currently remaining off.

“We are continuing to shoot with all the family members, and are covering Rob and his relationship with Chyna,” a spokesperson for E! told Us Weekly.

We’ll see if the pair can make it to season two, but we won’t get our hopes up.