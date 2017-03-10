VIEW GALLERY

You know TFW you order a package and keep looking out the window for it to come? Well, our Miss COED 2017 finalists have been experiencing just that every day for the past few weeks. Must be nice, huh?! Each of these young ladies are smart, involved at their universities and have a TON of school pride, which is why they beat out hundreds of other contestants and earned a prize pack fabulous enough to make any of their peers green with envy.

One of these awesome prizes is a one-year subscription to FabFitFun – a beauty, wellness, fitness and lifestyle seasonal subscription box featuring full-size products. In other words, they didn’t just receive one box, they’re getting four throughout the year. I know what you’re thinking, “Where was this competition when I was in college?!” I’m with ya there, sister.

Take a look through the list of products below, and be sure to check out the gallery above… and try not to cry as you do so.

Modcloth Loch and Key Scarf $34.99

The Created Co. To-Go Coffee Mug $19

FabFitFun Coloring Book & Colored Pencils $14

Manna Kadar Liplocked Priming Gloss Stain $24

Marrakesh Argan & Hemp Hair Oil $22.99

O.R.G. Skincare Mineral Peel Face $44

Jook & Nona Tag Necklace $65

Zoya Nail Polish $9

In fact, in every Editor’s Box is one of the following mystery items, and the finalists received the most expensive one:

Pure Cosmetics Nude Collection Eyeshadow Palette $50

OSEA Atmosphere Protection Cream $48

Anderson Lilley Beach Butter Body Cream $24

Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Booster $56! <<<<

So, what does that mean for the grand total? These ladies each received $289 worth of products for FREE. And that’s just box numero uno. Plus, they have three more boxes on the way throughout the year – one for each season. Jealous? Not so fast. For the rest of us, each box is only $49.99 – not a bad deal. And if you use one of the finalists’ promo codes, you’ll get $10 off your first box. Unfortunately, though, you can’t use them all.

Olivia Penna — “OLIVIACOED”

Abigail Edwards — “ABIGAILCOED”

Fallon Williams — “FALLONCOED”

Brittany Love — “BRITTANYCOED”

Cloie Luo — “CLOIECOED”

Marissa Pockenbach — “MARISSACOED”

Victoria Niles — “VICTORIACOED”

Ashley Williams — “ASHLEYCOED”

Kristiana Eredia — “KRISTINACOED” (Her name is spelled wrong in the code. No worries, though! It’ll still work).

Abigail Rubemeyer — “ABIGAILRCOED”

Lexy Milliken — “LEXYCOED”

Maggie Arceneaux — “MAGGIECOED”

Carly Tennes — “CARLYCOED”

Alison Mong — “ALISONCOED”

So what are you waiting for? Score one of these discounted boxes for yourself. After all, it’s Friday and you freakin’ deserve it.