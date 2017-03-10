VIEW GALLERY

Alex Rodriguez has dated some of Hollywood’s top A-list women — Madonna, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore — but none of them have managed to keep him settled. According to various news sources, things could finally change. A-Rod is now dating Jennifer Lopez and we have faith the new couple could actually be the real deal.

Unfortunately J.Lo isn’t as optimistic.

“She seems excited,” a source close to the singer told People. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

The 41-year-old athlete recently ended his relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki in February after dating for nearly a year, while Lopez’s alleged relationship with Drake is not too far in the past. However, the source noted that the relationship was never really legit, despite what Instagram insinuated.

“It was and is fun when they see each other,” the source said. “They love hanging out and making music together. She has great respect for him and his talent and he does for her as well.”

We loved them together, but whatever. We’ve moved on! A-Rod, treat our girl well — or else.