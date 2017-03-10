We live in a society where celebrities often fall victim to stalking, be it by the paparazzi or crazed fans, and unfortunately, women are especially susceptible.

Taylor Swift reportedly had a stalker, Mohammed Jaffar, who began following her in December 2016. The 29-year-old showed up at her apartment building in Tribeca trying to meet her five times over the course of two months.

This man also snuck onto the roof (ahh!), stood in the hallway outside her doorway, bothered her management team 59 times, and once buzzed her door for over an hour.

Thankfully, Jaffar was reportedly arrested March 6 and is being held on a $20,000 bond. He is not legally allowed to contact Taylor, for obvious reasons.

We often do not take celebrities’ plights seriously. When Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint, people suggested that she deserved it, or were largely unperturbed. As a society we have an attitude of: “Well, they’re famous, so they asked for this.”

Much like sexual assault, for female celebrities especially, we tend to victim-blame. But Taylor Swift did not ask to be followed. She certainly does not, due to her wildly successful singing career and business acumen, deserve to have a man skulking around on her rooftop like a perverse deleted scene from Pretty Little Liars.

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes — celebrities included.