Coming forward to report a sexual assault or rape is a brave, terrifying thing to do. Of course, it’s made that much harder when a federal judge victim-blames you with rude, shockingly offensive comments.

The Canadian judge who posed to an alleged rape victim: “Why couldn’t you just keep your knees together?” finally resigned on Thursday. A disciplinary council had recommended he be removed from the bench, for damn good reason.

Justice Robin Camp also asked the woman during a rape trial why she didn’t “skew her pelvis” to avoid being assaulted, repeatedly referred to her as “the accused,” and asserted that young women “want to have sex, especially if they’re drunk.”

His excuse? “Unconscious bias.” Camp also argued that he was sorry, so be should be allowed to stay on the bench.

The Canadian Judicial Council, thankfully, disagreed. “The judge’s contact,” they said, “viewed in its totality and in light of all of its consequences, was so manifestly and profoundly destructive of the concept of impartiality, integrity and independence of the judicial role that public confidence is sufficiently undermined to render the judge incapable of executing the judicial office.”

There were also several online petitions calling for his removal.

“We will continue to stand up for victims of sexual assault and gender-based violence and accord them the necessary respect and dignity that they deserve,” Canada’s Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould pledged.

We’re just glad this man, who represents all of the worst aspects of our society, was finally brought to justice.