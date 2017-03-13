VIEW GALLERY

It’s hard to believe that only months ago Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint. Her reappearance in the public eye has thrust her back into the spotlight, but it wasn’t an easy journey after her traumatic robbery in Paris.

Viewers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kardashian fans were finally able to hear a bit of Kim recount her terrifying ordeal after months of rumors and secrets surrounding the robbery. The star was emotional as she told her family the full story.

On October 3, 2016, a group of thieves broke into her Paris hotel and made off with about $10 million worth of jewelry, including her wedding ring. But that’s not all they took. They also stole Kim’s peace of mind.

“They ask for money. I said ‘I don’t have any money,'” she said. “They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun. Looking down back at the stairs.”

While talking with her family, Kim teared up as she opened up about the traumatizing encounter.

“I was like, I have a split-second in my mind to make this quick decision: am I gonna run down the stairs and like, either be shot in the back – it makes me so upset to think about it – but, either they’re gonna shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f*cked.” Kim reveals. “There’s no way out.”

According to USA Today, Paris prosecutors identified a total of ten suspects ranging from ages 29 to 72. Their names, surname initials and ages have been revealed.

Yunice A., 63

Florus H., 44

Marceau B., 64

Aomar A., 60

Pierre B., 72

Didier D., 61

Francois D., 54

Harminy A., 29

Christiane G., 70

Gary M., 27

Amongst French authorities, theories have been circulating that the robbery may have been an inside job, though it’s still unclear how exactly the thieves could have arranged their siege.

In their testimonies, the robbers said that they were tempted by Kardashian’s frequent photos of her expensive items and created a plan to steal them, melt them and sell them.

Kim’s own testimony to police served as a play-by-play of the events occurring during the robbery, but she hadn’t yet publicly discussed the events or provided insight into her own coping and healing from the trauma. Her family did speak out in interviews, though they provided only a few details.

Kim’s sister, Khloe, admitted that filing the charges offered a “kind of closure” towards the robbery. She also told the AP that no matter your financial status, no one deserves “anything to be taken from them.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoXM8znYO6U

Her emotion is palpable and understandably so. Though this is only a quick look into the ordeal, the full story will air next week on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.